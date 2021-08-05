visual dreams of future histories by @memoryassociate. uses https://github.com/lucidrains/big-sleep.
The hurmech conclave tests Banaga
A seasplinter rises high above the waves in Vora Baniri's northern ocean
The offering of the Ummarites at the Door of Tokmanera
Eternal sunset in the archipelago on Arc Datoma Palla
Three hurmechs in quiet counsel
Othentor appears to Mitoma in eir form as the avatar of change, sigils of time flaring around eir body.
The plains of Addadil in Qanticula's northern hemisphere
The Clam God
A typical coral dwelling in early Negara Bentika style
A lone hurmech facing the sunrise
A hurmech cache buried in loose ice, as was customary
Dreams evaporating from the sigil fields in the wanlight of Far Runel
the zenith of the Republic of Time
Sunrise with three moons and a gas giant
Last remains of acolytes of Banaga on Arc Datoma Palla
Vault of the Clam God, deep beneath the ice of Vora Mantier
Shavanthus lectures the youth of Ro Soridica
A cadre of Frame Draggers inspecting a fragment of Frictionless technology
Deep space launch infrastructure glitters in the dark near the dead star Hercolubus
