The hurmech conclave tests Banaga

A seasplinter rises high above the waves in Vora Baniri's northern ocean

The offering of the Ummarites at the Door of Tokmanera

Eternal sunset in the archipelago on Arc Datoma Palla

Three hurmechs in quiet counsel

Othentor appears to Mitoma in eir form as the avatar of change, sigils of time flaring around eir body.

The plains of Addadil in Qanticula's northern hemisphere

The Clam God

A typical coral dwelling in early Negara Bentika style

A lone hurmech facing the sunrise

A hurmech cache buried in loose ice, as was customary

Dreams evaporating from the sigil fields in the wanlight of Far Runel

the zenith of the Republic of Time

Sunrise with three moons and a gas giant

Last remains of acolytes of Banaga on Arc Datoma Palla

Vault of the Clam God, deep beneath the ice of Vora Mantier

Shavanthus lectures the youth of Ro Soridica

A cadre of Frame Draggers inspecting a fragment of Frictionless technology

Deep space launch infrastructure glitters in the dark near the dead star Hercolubus

the zenith of the Republic of Time

